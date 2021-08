A UK Minister will be visiting Jersey this week to learn more about the island's industries including a trip to Jersey Dairy.

The Rt Hon Greg Hands MP, the UK Minister of State for Trade Policy, will visit Ports of Jersey, Digital Jersey and Jersey Finance as part of his island tour on Tuesday 31 August.

The minister will see firsthand what Jersey can offer and how we punch well above our weight in terms of what we bring to the British family. It’s important for him to understand and see the size and scope of our Island so that he can represent us in free trade negotiations. It will also be an opportunity to strengthen our political relationship as we work towards securing free trade agreements. Jersey’s Minister for External Relations, Senator Ian Gorst

The Minister will also meet members of Jersey's government as well as the Lieutenant-Governor, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton and the Bailiff, Timothy Le Cocq.