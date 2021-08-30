Wreath to be released off Gorey Pier to remember those who've died at sea

A wreath will be released off the end of Gorey Pier in Jersey today (30 August) to remember all those who have lost their lives at sea.

A 40-minute service will be led by Reverend Jeff Wattley at 11am.

There will then be a music performance celebrating the island's boating heritage and organisations which keep people safe in the water.

Boat owners are being encouraged to dress up their vessels with flags and bunting.

Organisers say the event is weather-dependent and will comply with Covid restrictions.