Jersey's former Education and Children's Minister, Deputy Jeremy Maçon has been released from police bail with no charges after his arrest in March.

Jersey Police has confirmed that "no further police action, following consideration of a prosecution case file by the Law Officers’ Department", will be taken against a 34-year-old man.

ITV News contacted Jersey's government, who said it "would not be appropriate to comment any further".

Maçon was relieved of his ministerial duties by Jersey's Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré, due to the investigation and officially resigned from the post in June - but he remains a Jersey States Assembly member.

It would not be appropriate to comment any further now that no further police action is required, following consideration of a prosecution case file by the Law Officers’ Department (LOD). Government of Jersey spokesperson

Deputy Maçon has always denied any wrongdoing.