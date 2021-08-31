Record number of calls for ambulances in Guernsey

Guernsey's ambulance service has recorded its busiest month ever.

More than 600 calls were made during August - the most since records began 85 years ago.

The busiest day was Saturday (28 August) when paramedics responded to 33 incidents, double the daily average for 2020.

St John Ambulance says there is no single reason for the increased demand.

Overall demand for the ambulance service continues to grow. We continue to respond to a large number of falls and a range of medical emergencies, as well as mental health cases and traumatic injuries, including road traffic collisions. Due to the dynamic nature of our work it is difficult to predict when the peaks will occur and it is not unusual for several calls to come in at the same time. Mark Mapp, Chief Ambulance Officer, St John Emergency Ambulance Service

St John, which responds to roughly 6,000 calls every year, is made up of 36 full-time clinical staff and depends heavily on donation money.

I would like to thank the team at the Emergency Ambulance Service for their continued hard work and professionalism. I would also like to acknowledge the dedication of those members of staff who have been called back into work during busy periods to enable us to maintain cover for the island. Mark Mapp, Chief Ambulance Officer, St John Emergency Ambulance Service

Pressure on the ambulance service is also reflected in Jersey, where there has been a "significant increase" in callouts.