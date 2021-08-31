Record number of calls for ambulances in Guernsey

Guernsey's ambulance service has recorded its busiest month ever.
More than 600 calls were made during August - the most since records began 85 years ago.
The busiest day was Saturday (28 August) when paramedics responded to 33 incidents, double the daily average for 2020.
St John Ambulance says there is no single reason for the increased demand.
St John, which responds to roughly 6,000 calls every year, is made up of 36 full-time clinical staff and depends heavily on donation money.
Pressure on the ambulance service is also reflected in Jersey, where there has been a "significant increase" in callouts.