Two sea shanties have been recorded to celebrate Jersey's maritime community and to raise money for charity.

Aureole Music's online community choir has released a new single and a video of two sea shanties called The Wellerman and Drunken Sailor.

The music hopes to raise money for Healing Waves and Wetwheels Jersey.

Since the beginning of lockdown, Aureole has raised more than £5,000 for local charities by recording music video and hosting events for singers and musicians to perform.

Aureole is Jersey's online 'Lockdown Choir' - which has brought singers together during the pandemic when they could not take part in planned activities.

Viewers can donate and download the audio track from their website.