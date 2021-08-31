Play video

Tallia Storm and DJ Tony Blackburn debate about whether over-40s should be banned from nightclubs

Jersey singer Tallia Storm believes nightclubs should have an age limit, suggesting separate venues could be set up for older groups.

It comes after UK minister Michael Gove was spotted dancing in an Aberdeen nightclub over the weekend.

In a debate on ITV's Good Morning Britain show, Tallia said the mix of younger and older clubbers creates an uncomfortable environment for everyone.

I think we should talk about perhaps a separate place for the over-50s and 60s to cut some shapes, but I'm just not sure that when we're having fun, we're dancing with our friends, that that environment for both of us is really in sync ... it's kinda cringey, it's kinda creepy, they're judging, they're staring at me and I just want to have some fun. Tallia Storm, Jersey singer

A social media poll run during the debate showed 84% of people surveyed believe over-40s should not be banned from clubs.

DJ Tony Blackburn agrees that everyone should be allowed to go out and hit the dancefloor, lightheartedly suggesting that a chain of exclusive clubs for older age groups could encourage 80 and 90-year-olds to "dance away like mad".