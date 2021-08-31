Two charged after alleged Covid breach at Guernsey hotel

Two people have been charged with breaching self-isolation regulations at Guernsey's Farmhouse Hotel in May.

A 34-year-old man is accused of breaching the regulations on 27 May 2021. His partner, a 43-year-old woman, is charged with aiding and abetting.

It comes after one of Guernsey’s most senior politicians Deputy Peter Roffey called for a police investigation into the allegations.

It follows claims that Covid isolation rules were breached at the hotel with Chief Minister's knowledge.

Leaked emails suggest Deputy Peter Ferbrache and David Nussbaumer, the owner of the Farmhouse Hotel, were in touch with each other about the alleged incident.

Deputy Ferbrache has said he does not recall discussing the incident and would never advise anyone not to comply with regulations.