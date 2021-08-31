Vaccine information session for pregnant and breastfeeding women in Guernsey

Women who are pregnant, breastfeeding or concerned about their reproductive health in Guernsey can get more information about the coronavirus vaccine today (Tuesday 31 August). A vaccination clinic is being held at Beau Sejour between 4pm and 7pm to answer any questions.

Those wanting to attend should call 01481 220006.

Thousands of pregnant women have been vaccinated against coronavirus, with no safety concerns reported.

A recent UK study showed similar birth outcomes between those who have had a vaccine and those who have not - there were no statistically significant differences in the data, with no increase in stillbirths or premature births, no abnormalities with development and no evidence of babies being smaller or bigger.