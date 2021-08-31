Watch: Sumatran Tiger wins 2021 Jersey Derby and £3000 prize

Play video

Watch Sumatran Tiger win the Coinshares 2021 Jersey Derby

The Coinshares 2021 Jersey Derby has been won by Sumatran Tiger and jockey Aidan Keeley.

The winning horse came in at odds of 7/1 to scoop the £3000 prize, as well as the Spot Newey Perpetual Trophy.

Sumatran Tiger is trained by Karl Kukk and owned by Hawk Racing.

It won the mile and a half race with a time of two minutes and 47 seconds.

Full results of the Coinshares 2021 Jersey Derby Credit: Jersey Race Club

Hard to Handel came in as the runner-up and Winklevi was third.

Winklevi was also awarded the best turned out title.