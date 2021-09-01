Deputy Gavin St Pier to explore launching new political party in Guernsey

Guernsey's former Chief Minister says he will explore the possibility of launching a new political party, saying it is the 'inevitable direction of travel' for the island.

Deputy St Pier believes that a 'significant' number of islanders think a 'positive alternative' to the current government is needed.

He suggests he will now look into creating a policy platform which is 'fiscally and environmentally responsible' and 'socially liberal'.

I intend to explore that prospect with those who share a belief in acting now to secure Guernsey's future - and am keen to hear from anyone who wants to join us on that journey. Deputy Gavin St Pier, Former Chief Minister of Guernsey

He made the comments as it was announced that the political group to which he currently belongs, the Guernsey Partnership of Independents, will be dissolved less than a year after it was formed.

The group, fronted by Deputy St Pier, registered as a political party ahead of the 2020 General Election. It pitched itself as an assembly of 'independently minded' individuals who will work together to ensure effective government rather than a traditional political party working under a collective manifesto.

The group now feels it achieved its aims, with 10 of its 21 candidates being elected - half of them being women. The Guernsey Partnership also secured almost a quarter of all votes cast.

We never intended and have never made decisions as a group and we were quite clear about that during the election campaign. We are working collaboratively with all our colleagues across government. I am proud of what we achieved, including the fact that 5 out of 10 of our successful candidates were women, particularly given there were only 8 women in total elected last year. Deputy Tina Bury, Guernsey Partnership of Independents

Deputy Gavin St Pier topped the poll at the first island-wide vote but was later replaced as Chief Minister by Deputy Peter Ferbrache .

In an open letter at the time, Deputy St Pier said he did not inform enough voters that he would require the backing of his fellow candidates in the assembly itself to remain as Chief Minister - and that voting for him alone would not be enough to secure continuity of leadership.