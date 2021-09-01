Guernsey charities awarded over £1.3 million in grants

Charities in Guernsey have been awarded over £1.3 million through the Social Investment Fund's (SIF) Major Grants Programme.

It has been set up to support local charities and non-profits, targeting areas where investment is most needed and benefits the community. The scheme is mainly financed through public funds.

In total 13 organisations received major grants. The biggest single sum of £300,000 has been given to the Youth Commission, which will be spread out over three years to support a new mental health programme in secondary schools.

Many of these organisations have extended or developed their services to respond to increased community needs, some in part to Covid-19 and some due to greater demand for vital services not provided elsewhere. Together with our Small Grants Programme and our Covid-19 Community Charity Appeal grants, SIF has now awarded just over £2 million in the 18 months since its incorporation. Jurat Stephen Jones OBE, Chair of the Social Investment Fund's (SIF) Major Grants Programme

Citizen’s Advice Guernsey and Bright Beginnings have been awarded £166,000 and £150,000 respectively to cover key staff costs over three years.

The full list of recipients can be found on the SIF's website.