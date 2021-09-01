Guernsey charities awarded over £1.3 million in grants
Charities in Guernsey have been awarded over £1.3 million through the Social Investment Fund's (SIF) Major Grants Programme.
It has been set up to support local charities and non-profits, targeting areas where investment is most needed and benefits the community. The scheme is mainly financed through public funds.
In total 13 organisations received major grants. The biggest single sum of £300,000 has been given to the Youth Commission, which will be spread out over three years to support a new mental health programme in secondary schools.
Citizen’s Advice Guernsey and Bright Beginnings have been awarded £166,000 and £150,000 respectively to cover key staff costs over three years.
The full list of recipients can be found on the SIF's website.