Guernsey developers encouraged to join new States' feedback forum

Developers in Guernsey are being asked to join a new industry feedback forum run by the States.

It aims to create a group discussion between small, medium and large businesses to exchange ideas with the States' Development & Planning Authority (D&PA).

The D&PA is keen to hear from developers as they are the ones actually carrying out the work that we approve ... We want to hear ideas and discuss potential solutions to some of the most pressing development issues, such as availability of land and regeneration of our towns. It will also be an opportunity to hear about concerns and take industry feedback on what the States could be doing better. Deputy Victoria Oliver, President of Guernsey's Development & Planning Authority (D&PA)

Anyone who is interested in taking part should register their interest with the D&PA by 15 September by emailing developmentandplanning@gov.gg

The first meeting will take part in late September or early October.