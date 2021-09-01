Guernsey developers encouraged to join new States' feedback forum
Developers in Guernsey are being asked to join a new industry feedback forum run by the States.
It aims to create a group discussion between small, medium and large businesses to exchange ideas with the States' Development & Planning Authority (D&PA).
Anyone who is interested in taking part should register their interest with the D&PA by 15 September by emailing developmentandplanning@gov.gg
The first meeting will take part in late September or early October.