Parish officials criticise Fontaine and Belgrave Vineries development plans

Parish Officials have criticised the decision by Guernsey's planning department to approve the development framework for the Fontaine and Belgrave Vineries Site.

Vale's Senior Constable Richard Leale and St Sampson's Douzenier Rob Gill have said the site is 'not the right place' for the development and that there needs to be better support and infrastructure in place before proceeding.

The prospect of between 125 and 313 social or affordable new homes being created at this time is something that many parishioners would support, but only in the right place with the proper support and infrastructure, The Fontaine Belgrave vinery is not it. Joint Statement, Vale Senior Constable Richard Leale and St Sampson Douzenier Rob Gill

The plan would mean that 300 new homes would be built on the St Sampson site which they say is prone to flooding.

It comes a week after the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published warnings of increasingly extreme weather events in the coming years.

The area experiences regular waterlogging which rises following an increased level of rainfall. This combined with a lack of sea defence improvements and rising water levels are anticipated to impact the site.