Secondary school students and staff in Jersey can sign up for free Covid lateral flow tests.

With a majority of schools returning next week, students are being offered tests before they return to the classroom.

The kits contain 25 tests which have to be used twice a week at home for the next 12 weeks.

Around 1 in 3 people with COVID-19 do not experience any symptoms and may be spreading the virus inadvertently. Lateral flow tests detect cases quickly, meaning positive cases can isolate immediately. By making self-testing at home available to all secondary schools and staff, more cases will be detected, breaking chains of transmission and preventing individual cases from becoming outbreaks. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer

Students and staff can register through the government's online portal which goes live on Thursday 2 September.

The packs will be distributed to various parish halls across Jersey and can be picked up after registering online.

They will also be available from secondary schools on Monday 6 September, which will be open for staff training days. Schools will contact parents and staff directly to organise collection times.

The government will also run a campaign to explain how to use these kits.

Getting tested regularly is one of the simplest and easiest ways we can keep ourselves safe. I’d encourage all secondary students and staff to take up the offer to take a test before returning to school and to then test twice a week from home once they start back. Deputy Scott Wickenden, Jersey's Education Minister

The parish halls where test kits can be collected from are St Saviour, St Lawrence, St Brelade, Grouville, St Ouen, St Helier, St John, St Clements and the Children, Young People, Education and Skills Department based at Highlands Campus.

Opening hours are listed on each parish hall website and islanders are asked to bring their personalised code when collecting the tests.

More details on Covid testing for schools can be found here.