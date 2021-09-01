Secondary school students and staff in Jersey urged to register for lateral flow tests
Secondary school students and staff in Jersey can sign up for free Covid lateral flow tests.
With a majority of schools returning next week, students are being offered tests before they return to the classroom.
The kits contain 25 tests which have to be used twice a week at home for the next 12 weeks.
Students and staff can register through the government's online portal which goes live on Thursday 2 September.
The packs will be distributed to various parish halls across Jersey and can be picked up after registering online.
They will also be available from secondary schools on Monday 6 September, which will be open for staff training days. Schools will contact parents and staff directly to organise collection times.
The government will also run a campaign to explain how to use these kits.
The parish halls where test kits can be collected from are St Saviour, St Lawrence, St Brelade, Grouville, St Ouen, St Helier, St John, St Clements and the Children, Young People, Education and Skills Department based at Highlands Campus.
Opening hours are listed on each parish hall website and islanders are asked to bring their personalised code when collecting the tests.
More details on Covid testing for schools can be found here.