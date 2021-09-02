£6 million fine for Alderney online gambling firm after license breach

A gambling firm based in Alderney has been fined nearly £6 million by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC).

The regulatory body found that Daub Alderney did not have enough measures in place to identify problem gambling.

One customer was allowed to lose over £43,000 in four months, despite displaying signs of a gambling problem - including using four different payment cards in one day.

The firm runs a number of websites, including aspers.com, kittybingo.com, luckypantsbingo.com and spinandwin.com.

This case was the result of planned compliance activity and every operator out there should be aware that we will continue to take firm action against those who fail to raise standards. Helen Venn, Executive Director of the UK Gambling Commission

The failures were identified between January 2019 and March 2020.

The company has also been issued with a formal warning.

The commission said the failures included "inappropriate" measures in place to "prevent money laundering and terrorist financing."

The majority of the issues occurred before the Rank Group took control of the business in October 2019 and improvements had been made.

The licensee’s culpability, and the requisite penalty reflecting that culpability, cannot be affected by the fact that its shares have now passed from one set of investors to another. The licensee does not escape or mitigate the consequences of its actions because its shares are sold. Helen Venn, Executive Director of the UK Gambling Commission

Daub Alderney and the Rank Group have appealed the ruling.

Daub Alderney was previously fined £7.1 million in 2018 for failing to follow UK Gambling Commission rules.