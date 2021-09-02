Criticism over lack of first-time buyer units at Jersey's South Hill development

A Jersey politician has criticised the government's decision to allocate a minimum of 15% of the South Hill development homes to first-time buyers.

Senator Sam Mézec had previously lodged a proposition to ban buy-to-let investors acquiring these properties.

But now, he says only 23 out of 150 homes are deemed affordable - which is too low.

Jersey faces a housing crisis, where many thousands of islanders are in rental stress and families are losing hope of ever getting onto the housing ladder. To now find out that they are proposing as little as just 15% of the homes for affordable purchase shows that they are not taking this issue seriously and are prepared to squander yet another opportunity to make a difference. Senator Sam Mézec, Reform Jersey

The government's allocation of a minimum of 15% at the new South Hill homes development will be available to first time buyers through a shared equity scheme.

The access and eligibility criteria to the scheme will be established by the Minster for Housing and Communities.

The guidance published by the government also includes that buy-to-let investors have been banned from buying these properties and that steps are taken to provide that the development and the units are structured by the way of a flying freehold.

The guidance published by the government can be found here.