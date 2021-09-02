Jersey will offer a third Covid vaccine dose to islanders with severely weakened immune systems.

It comes after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) announced that a third dose should be given to anyone over the age of 12 in this group.

Islanders who were severely immunosuppressed at the time of their first or second jab are eligible, including those with leukaemia, advanced HIV and recent organ transplants.

Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health, says they will work with hospital teams and GPs to identify people who qualify for a third dose.

Islanders who think they are eligible should contact their GP or specialist medical team.

It is now clear that individuals who are severely immunosuppressed, due to underlying health conditions or medical treatment, may not mount a full immune response to two doses of COVID-19 vaccination, and a third dose of the vaccine will improve their chances of developing a good antibody response. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

More information on a separate mass booster programme this autumn will be issued once the government receives final guidance from the JCVI.

Guernsey's government says it is assessing the situation and will issue further guidance.