Months long wait for driving tests in Jersey will last until 2022

Prospective new drivers are waiting months for a test because of delays caused by the pandemic.

The Head of Jersey's Driver and Vehicle Standards (DVS) says they are working to clear the backlog as quickly as possible, but it is unlikely waiting times will be back to normal before early next year.

Gordon Forrest told ITV News that their Service Delivery Standards normally ensure everyone gets booked in within eight weeks.

This standard is now being exceeded for motorbike tests, which have a 12-week waiting time.

Before Covid, average waiting periods for a practical test were two or three weeks.

Now practical driving tests can be booked eight weeks ahead, which is at the cusp of their Delivery Standards.

Mr Forrest says he is limited in what he can do but he is aiming to have cleared the backlog by January or February 2022, which is "the quieter time".

I've got two examiners. I do have a backup examiner, however, he has other responsibilities in other areas of DVS so if I chop and change and take people out of the other areas of DVS, all I do is build up a backlog there as well. I would ask the public to be patient, we are at the edge of what I would call our delivery standards and we're doing everything we can. Gordon Forrest, Head of Jersey's Driver and Vehicle Standards (DVS)

DVS closed down for three and a half months between 20 March and 1 July 2020, which Mr Forrest says is proving "incredibly difficult" to get back quickly.

The theory test backlog has already been reduced, with the average wait now between a week and ten days.

Theory tests were impacted as the number of people in the theory test room had to be reduced to allow for social distancing.

That will be back up to normal capacity as of next week.

However, Mr Forest is urging people to be considerate in how they book, particularly theory tests, to free up appointments where they are not needed.