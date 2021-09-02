Sophia Bird: Autumn has arrived but our summer weather is trying to cling on

What is the score with this weekend's weather?

Autumn has arrived and a change in the weather can only be expected, but it appears that summer is desperately trying to cling on!

This weekend has been an interesting one to forecast.

At the beginning of the week, it was anticipated that we may have some rain on both Saturday and Sunday - there was even a suggestion that rain would be particularly heavy on Sunday.

But as the week has progressed, I have watched with interest as the model runs fought against each other.

Yesterday, Jersey Met went for it! They decided that actually the models were looking more favourable for warm, if not very warm weather to creep in from France (not necessarily wall-to-wall sunshine).

In the meantime, UK Met continued with the greater risk of showers and average temperatures.

Writing this on Thursday and having had numerous briefings and conversations with both met offices, Jersey Met continued with their forecast of warm conditions, and UK Met have followed their lead!

So for those of you planning any outdoor events, this is how things stand at 11am on Thursday!

There will be some cloud this weekend, but the high pressure will hold off the fronts moving in from the west.

There will be a lot of warm weather and thundery showers moving north over France in our direction.

So currently as things stand, some of those showers may just reach our shores, but (and here's the caveat) those showers may evaporate before they reach the ground.

Why? Well temperatures could manage 26 degrees, which is very warm for this time of year, and the high pressure is still trying to hold firm.

There is even a chance that if the sun comes out, temperatures may creep two degrees higher!

So there's a lot to play for this weekend - keep an eye on the forecast and my @Sophiaweather Twitter feed for the latest updates.