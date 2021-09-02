Sophia Bird: Where was summer this year in the Channel Islands?

The figures are in and, to be honest, this summer hasn't really made the headlines weather-wise.

Average, average, average best describes the situation! Summer runs from June to August and we have weather statistics and figures going back to the 1800s. For those of you who always like to compare the islands, Guernsey had a drier summer than Jersey, although I'm not sure whether that is a good or bad thing as farmers and growers were frustrated throughout the season trying to keep on top of the changeable conditions!

Summer 2021 in Guernsey

Summer 2021 in Jersey

As for temperatures this summer, well, although we managed a day or two at around 28-30 degrees, the average over the three summer months of June, July and August was actually only around 16-17 degrees.

And as for sunshine, again we are just hovering below average.

We didn't get as much sunshine as in previous years, sadly.

For those who liked to take a dip this season, it's interesting to note that this year the sea temperature was just below average for most of the three months, but interestingly last year (summer 2020), Paul Aked from Jersey Met tells me it was fractionally above.

Sea temperature levels this summer.

So there you have it!

Lots of charts to dig into if you want to delve deeper into the stats for weather across the islands for this August and summer - but at least you have an idea of what we did (or didn't) miss.

Happy September everyone, and welcome to autumn!

Wind speed and direction during the three months of summer.