UK Trade Minister's tour of Jersey industries comes to an end

The UK Trade Minister's two-day tour of Jersey businesses to examine how the two countries can work together on trade has come to an end.

Greg Hands MP, the UK Minister of State for Trade Policy, visited several local firms to learn about the island's industries.

The visit included trips to Jersey Dairy, Ports of Jersey, Digital Jersey and Jersey Finance across Tuesday 31 August and Wednesday 1 September.

The Minister described it as an "excellent visit" and thanked Jersey's Lieutenant Governor and government for hosting him.