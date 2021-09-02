What is in a name? Find out the new storm monikers and how they are chosen

Play video

ITV Channel's Sophia Bird explains the new storm names and how they are decided

The new list of storm names have been released and interestingly, the Met Office do not just randomly pick them, but ask the public to send in their suggestions.

The forecasters have come up with them to cover the season from the start of September 2021 until the end of August 2022.

It is hoped the initiative will raise awareness of the work they do and make the public alert to deep areas of low pressure.

The UK, Irish and Dutch met departments work together to come up with the list.

This season's names include Arwen, Jack and Ruby.

The A-Z of storm names. Credit: Met Office

The name Logan was chosen after being suggested by Stella, who said her grandson "runs through the house like a tornado".