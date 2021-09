The results of the 2021 Jersey Hospice Lottery Draw will be posted below.

The numbers were draw live on ITV Channel's 6pm programme.

1st Prize

5342 £1,000,000

2nd Prize

4240 £100,000

3rd Prize

1488 £75,000

4th Prize

5898 £50,000

5th Pride

5018 £25,000

The five winning numbers of £10,000 each: