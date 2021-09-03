2021 million pound Jersey Hospice lottery to be drawn today

The winner of the million pound Jersey Hospice lottery will be revealed live on ITV Channel's news programme from 6pm tonight.

One person or syndicate will take home £1,000,000, while the runners-up will receive prizes ranging from £10,000 to £100,000.

We are really looking forward to the live draw this Friday and inviting our four fantastic ball drawers to be a part of changing someone’s life forever. A huge thank you, as always, goes out to everyone who has bought a ticket and all our volunteers who have made the Million Pound Lottery possible. Scott Douglas, Event and Lotteries Officer at Jersey Hospice Care

Four members of the community who have supported the hospice throughout the coronavirus pandemic have been selected to draw the winning numbers.

Gary Burgess won the community ball drawer competition for his inspiring media work throughout the pandemic and his career.

Tracy Fallon is a clinical nurse specialist at the hospice who has supported staff to deliver palliative care at the General Hospital as well as offering emotional support to patients and their families

Willy Nieuwburg is a fundraiser who annually organises a memory walk for his son Marc which raised over £29,500 for the hospice.

Corinna Steer is a volunteer ambassador who has supported the hospice over the last 6 year completing various roles such as selling lottery tickets, working in the fundraising shop and volunteering at a variety of local events.

Proceeds from the lottery will go towards funding the work of Jersey Hospice Care, which supports people with life-limiting conditions. It costs the charity £19,600 per day, 365 days per year to provide care at the hospice and around the community.