Applications open for Guernsey nature fund

Students and organisations in Guernsey are being invited to apply for this year's Nature Fund.

The funding from the Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services (ACLMS) aims to offer financial support to environmental initiatives - with a total of £40,000 up for grabs.

Applications open today (3 September) and close at 9am on Monday 1 November.

Past initiatives ACLMS has supported include The Pollinator Project and BioBlitz.

The grants are given to projects that are aligned with the following goals:

Connect our island community with nature

Care for nature to ensure the diversity and resilience of our natural capital and assets

Foster and share knowledge about nature

Out of the £40,000, almost a quarter (£9,000) will be dedicated specifically to students completing graduates or post graduate degrees in a relevant subject with a commitment to carry out data collection for their research project on-island with three students getting £3,000 each.

The remaining £31,000 is open to anyone else who meets at least one of the above objectives. This amount will be split between other projects, with a maximum of £5,000 going to full cost the project or part of the cost.

More information can be found here.