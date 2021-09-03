England Rugby to use Jersey as training camp

England's rugby union team will head to Jersey in October for a week-long training camp.

Eddie Jones' side will be on island from 25-29 October as they prepare for three autumn internationals in November.

The team will be hosted by Jersey Reds and use the facilities at the Strive high performance centre.

Jones visited Jersey back in July and was said to have been "impressed" by what the island had to offer.

It comes after The British & Irish Lions used Jersey for a training camp earlier this year, ahead of their tour of South Africa.

Premiership rugby teams Leicester Tigers and Sale Sharks have also been using the facilities on island ahead of the 2021/22 season.