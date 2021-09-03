Guernsey Raiders to play first competitive game in 18 months

Play video

Guernsey Raiders' Director of Rugby Jordan Reynolds previews the new season

Guernsey Raiders will make their long awaited return to competitive action on Saturday.

The islanders are back in National League 2 South following promotion during the curtailed 2019-20 season.

They have not played a league game since a 43-3 triumph over Bedford Athletic on 29 February 2020.

Unsurprisingly, they are desperate to get back playing again.

We've got to a stage now where we just want to play some league rugby. We've got a lot of talent in our squad and hopefully the excitement of playing again can get us over the line. Jordan Reynolds, Guernsey Raiders' Director of Rugby

Due to Covid border restrictions, Raiders will play their first four league games away from Footes Lane.

They are also already battling injury problems with as many as 15 squad players unavailable for Saturday's first game at Worthing.

I think Worthing will be one of the top six teams this year so this will be a good test to see where we're at. There's some really tough fixtures coming up but that's what National 2 is all about. Jordan Reynolds, Guernsey Raiders' Director of Rugby

Saturday's game at Worthing kicks off at 2pm.