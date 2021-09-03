Guernsey Raiders to play first competitive game in 18 months
Guernsey Raiders will make their long awaited return to competitive action on Saturday.
The islanders are back in National League 2 South following promotion during the curtailed 2019-20 season.
They have not played a league game since a 43-3 triumph over Bedford Athletic on 29 February 2020.
Unsurprisingly, they are desperate to get back playing again.
Due to Covid border restrictions, Raiders will play their first four league games away from Footes Lane.
They are also already battling injury problems with as many as 15 squad players unavailable for Saturday's first game at Worthing.
Saturday's game at Worthing kicks off at 2pm.