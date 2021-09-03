Georgie Phillips lost her husband Barry in September last year after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
He passed away at home with the support of Jersey Hospice Care.
Lorraine Dyer, a community nurse at the Hospice, says supporting people in their choice is important.
Georgie has now returned to the Hospice as a complementary therapist, specialising in foot and hand reflexology, reiki and emotional support.
She wanted to thank the Hospice for supporting her by supporting others, and says her husband would be proud of what she is doing.