ITV Channel's Iselin Jones speaks to Georgie Phillips

Georgie Phillips lost her husband Barry in September last year after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

He passed away at home with the support of Jersey Hospice Care.

I must say, when we first agreed that he stays at home, I felt overwhelmed, I was scared, I was anxious... And then the next minute the Hospice appears, and Lorraine was there with her team, and I must say the moment she came in, just the atmosphere surrounding her, there was just this comfort. It strengthened me to say 'ok, I'm not alone, I can do it'. Georgie Phillips

Lorraine Dyer, a community nurse at the Hospice, says supporting people in their choice is important.

We're caring for that patient at the end of their journey ... if home is somewhere that they really want then it's really important that we as a team can support the wishes that they have. I'm always a believer that I would look after someone how I look after my own family. Lorraine Dyer, Community Nurse at Jersey Hospice Care

Georgie has now returned to the Hospice as a complementary therapist, specialising in foot and hand reflexology, reiki and emotional support.

She wanted to thank the Hospice for supporting her by supporting others, and says her husband would be proud of what she is doing.