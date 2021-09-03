Over £65 million in Covid business support paid out in Guernsey
The States of Guernsey has now paid out more than £65 million pounds in business support since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
The sectors which were the biggest recipients of support were Hostelry which was given £18 million, Construction which claimed £10.9 million and Wholesale, Retail & Repairs, which received £9.7 million.
Claims peaked in April 2020 at the height of the first island-wide lockdown, when over £10 million in support was being provided.
This figure later fell to £1 million as restrictions in the island began to ease and sectors of the economy were able to reopen.
A full summary of the funding provided to businesses will be published once all government support schemes comes to a close.
The Payroll Co-funding scheme is set to end in September 2021, while the Visitor Accommodation Scheme and the Visitor Attraction Scheme will run until the end of March 2022.