Over £65 million in Covid business support paid out in Guernsey

The States of Guernsey has now paid out more than £65 million pounds in business support since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The sectors which were the biggest recipients of support were Hostelry which was given £18 million, Construction which claimed £10.9 million and Wholesale, Retail & Repairs, which received £9.7 million.

Claims peaked in April 2020 at the height of the first island-wide lockdown, when over £10 million in support was being provided.

This figure later fell to £1 million as restrictions in the island began to ease and sectors of the economy were able to reopen.

Taxpayers should be proud of what their support has achieved, helping viable businesses to survive, through what has been a most difficult period. Of course, some businesses have done more than survive; some have thrived. The financial performance of some local businesses has meant that they have been able to repay what they received and that has, and will continue to be, very welcome. Deputy Mark Helyar, Treasury lead for Guernsey's Policy & Resources Committee

A full summary of the funding provided to businesses will be published once all government support schemes comes to a close.

The Payroll Co-funding scheme is set to end in September 2021, while the Visitor Accommodation Scheme and the Visitor Attraction Scheme will run until the end of March 2022.