Five star Jersey Bulls keep cup run going

Jersey Bulls are through to the next round of The FA Cup after a comfortable win over VCD Athletic.

Three first half goals put Bulls in charge before they controlled the second period to seal a 5-1 victory against a team one level above them in the football pyramid.

Gary Freeman's side made the perfect start when Fraser Barlow delicately chipped the ball into the net inside five minutes.

The lead lasted no more than four minutes though as Charles Etumnu levelled for VCD following a scramble in the box.

The home side asserted their dominance before the break though. In-form Sol Solomon scored twice as the islanders went into the interval with a two goal advantage.

The second period was a fairly sedate affair with Bulls happy to keep the away side at arm's length. Two late goals added a bit of gloss to the scoreline. Jake Prince found the net with two minutes to play before Luke Campbell buried a penalty to complete the scoring.

They now go through to The FA Cup second qualifying round where Bulls could play teams as many as three divisions above them. The ties for that round will be played on the weekend of September 18th.