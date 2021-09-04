Jersey hosts UK national swimrun championship

Play video

Video report by Emma Volney

Hundreds of athletes have taken part in the 2021 UK National Swimrun Championship, hosted once again in Jersey.

Competitors had to alternate between swimming and running over 20km, starting in Gorey and ending in St John with a special prize giving.

The first man to cross the finish line was Hugo Mota from Portugal who usually works as an engineer.

I'm over the moon! I've worked so hard and it was such a competitive field. I gave it my best and tried not to look behind. I try to train after work and, of course, it impacts my personal life and family time, but they support me and part of that is why I'm here - because of their love and support. Hugo Mota, competitor

Next year, competitors will have the option of competing in a 53 kilometre swimrun.

The longer race was called off this year due to uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It's our season finale here in Jersey. We've had a cracking day and it's been a great finisher for our season. It's a really rugged wild place and ideally suited to swimrun. One chap here had a double hip replacement last year and to come back and do so well is a remarkable achievement. Fred Newton, Managing Director, Breca Swimrun

This year also marked the sixth time that Jersey has hosted the event which it is hoped will boost tourism to the island.

The first woman to reach the end of the race was Melissa Messervy who lives in Jersey.