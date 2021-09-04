Jersey hosts UK national swimrun championship
Video report by Emma Volney
Hundreds of athletes have taken part in the 2021 UK National Swimrun Championship, hosted once again in Jersey.
Competitors had to alternate between swimming and running over 20km, starting in Gorey and ending in St John with a special prize giving.
The first man to cross the finish line was Hugo Mota from Portugal who usually works as an engineer.
Next year, competitors will have the option of competing in a 53 kilometre swimrun.
The longer race was called off this year due to uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
This year also marked the sixth time that Jersey has hosted the event which it is hoped will boost tourism to the island.
The first woman to reach the end of the race was Melissa Messervy who lives in Jersey.