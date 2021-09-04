New Director of Education appointed in Guernsey

A new Director of Education has been appointed in Guernsey.

Nick Hynes has worked in local education since 2010 - most recently as Head of Inclusion and Services for Children and Schools.

He was appointed to the role by the island's Policy & Resources Committee and will take up the position in the coming weeks.

The panel was unanimous that Nick was the best person for the job. He has significant experience in providing strategic direction and leadership which will be invaluable to the transformation of our Bailiwick education system. Of immense benefit will be his expertise in aligning education and children’s services which very much reflects P&RC and ESC’s long-term plans. Deputy Heidi Soulsby, Guernsey's Policy & Resources Committee

The recruitment process was overseen by a panel including Bradley Simmons, who recently held the role of Executive Director of Ofsted - along with Deputy Andrea Dudley Owen as president of the Committee for Education Sport & Culture and current interim Chief Executive Mark de Garis.