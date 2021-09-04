New Director of Education appointed in Guernsey
A new Director of Education has been appointed in Guernsey.
Nick Hynes has worked in local education since 2010 - most recently as Head of Inclusion and Services for Children and Schools.
He was appointed to the role by the island's Policy & Resources Committee and will take up the position in the coming weeks.
The recruitment process was overseen by a panel including Bradley Simmons, who recently held the role of Executive Director of Ofsted - along with Deputy Andrea Dudley Owen as president of the Committee for Education Sport & Culture and current interim Chief Executive Mark de Garis.