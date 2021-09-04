Service remembers Jersey troops who died at Battle of Guillemont

A service has taken place in St Helier to remember the Jersey soldiers who died in combat on the Western Front during the First World War.

Today (Saturday 4 September) marks the 105th anniversary of the Battle of Guillemont, when troops from the Jersey Contingent fought as part of the 7 th Battalion, Royal Irish Rifles.

A ceremony was held in the Royal Square to remember those who died during the conflict.

Historian and writer Ian Ronayne

Ordinarily, commemorations would have taken place in France but given the ongoing public health measures due to coronavirus, it was decided that a service should be held in Jersey.

Although they could not of course have known that their memory would be held close in this way, I believe all who serve the nation and risk and sometimes lose their lives deserve such recognition – they were sons of Jersey and they have made their contribution towards the peace of modern Europe. Timothy Le Cocq, Jersey's Bailiff

Also in attendance was Jersey’s Lieutenant Governor, the Chief Minister Senator John Le Fondré and members of the Royal British Legion and Jersey Joint Services Veteran Association.

They were joined by personnel from the Jersey Field Squadron and the Band of the Island of Jersey.

