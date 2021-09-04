States of Alderney submits plans to make Lager Sylt a conservation area

New legal protection could be afforded to a former Nazi labour camp in Alderney.

The States of Alderney has put forward a planning application to make Lager Sylt a Conservation Area - a status held by other sites in the island such as Longis Common.

It is in a protected zone close to the airport, but does not have the full protected status of a Conservation Area.

Islanders can make representations about the application to the Building and Development Control Committee until Thursday 23 September.

Lager Sylt was one of several camps built during the five-year German occupation of the island during the Second World War. Run by the SS, it was the only World War II Nazi concentration camp to be built on British soil.

Earlier this year, a research team from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance put forward recommendations for how to preserve the site.