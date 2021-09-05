Diver rescued off coast of Sark

A diver had to be rescued by lifeboat crews after getting into trouble off Sark.

The Coastguard received a call from a dive boat located three miles off the island's coast, saying one of their party had air trapped in his suit after surfacing early, feet first.

They were awake and breathing normally but due to concern about decompression sickness, the St Peter Lifeboat "Spirit of Guernsey" was launched with paramedics on board.

The diver was brought aboard and taken back to St Peter Port, where they were placed in an ambulance and taken to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

They were placed in the hospital's hyperbaric chamber as a precaution.