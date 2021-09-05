Guernsey company fears States could 'kill off' cheap green electricity

An environmentally-friendly electric company in Guernsey fear that green alternatives could be 'killed off' if States members agree to scrap the independent regulation of Guernsey's Electricity (GEL) tariffs and prices.

Currently, GEL's tariffs and prices are regulated by Guernsey's Competition and Regulatory Authority - an independent body within an independent board.

But under the new proposals, the States Trading and Supervisory Board would be responsible for setting future pricing structures.

The Little Green Energy Company believe this could create an unfair playing field, as Guernsey Electricity is a stakeholder within the States Trading and Supervisory Board.

Tariffs and prices will be adjusted to make it financially unviable to have independent, renewable electricity generation on the island, not only from our company but others wishing to enter the market. This would bring the unit cost of electricity so low that it is not economically viable to install renewable systems, but could also increase fuel poverty. Statement, Little Green Energy Company