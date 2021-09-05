Guernsey company fears States could 'kill off' cheap green electricity
An environmentally-friendly electric company in Guernsey fear that green alternatives could be 'killed off' if States members agree to scrap the independent regulation of Guernsey's Electricity (GEL) tariffs and prices.
Currently, GEL's tariffs and prices are regulated by Guernsey's Competition and Regulatory Authority - an independent body within an independent board.
But under the new proposals, the States Trading and Supervisory Board would be responsible for setting future pricing structures.
The Little Green Energy Company believe this could create an unfair playing field, as Guernsey Electricity is a stakeholder within the States Trading and Supervisory Board.