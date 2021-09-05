Islanders get their geek on at Guernsey's Big Geekend

Play video

Islanders have been invited to explore some of the more eclectic interests of people across the Bailiwick of Guernsey.

The two-day Big Geekend event at Guernsey Museum has been giving visitors an insight into activities like Morris dancing, cosplay and military strategy board games.

Other offerings include origami, fossil hunting and metal detecting.

The museum hopes that by celebrating these quirky interests, islanders will be able to gain a passion not just for the activities themselves - but also for the joy of learning that can be found at museums