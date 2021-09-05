Temporary traffic signals introduced on Les Banques in Guernsey

Drivers on Guernsey's east coast are being asked to allow more time for their journeys as temporary traffic lights come into effect on Les Banques.

From today (Sunday 5 September), they will replace the permanent signals which are being upgraded as part of road works in the area.

They will be controlled manually during peak times to manage traffic flow on Les Banques.

It comes after a month of roadworks in June caused drivers disruption and long delays during rush hour.

Guernsey's Traffic and Highway Services asked islanders for "patience and a little perspective" when the works got underway in August.