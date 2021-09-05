Visually impaired encouraged to read as part of national book day

A Jersey charity is promoting reading for those with sight impairments on National Read a Book Day today (6 September).

EYECAN focuses on providing support to islanders with sight problems and offers resources to readers to find the best way they can access their favourite books.

I have always been an avid reader and would regularly have my head in a book from the moment I learnt to read at school. These days the choice is amazing. Losing your sight doesn't mean the end of reading a book - it's just a change in the way you do it. Don't give up - enjoy! Julie, EYECAN member

The charity has provided resources for members to access their favourite authors through a variety of forms, including large print books and e-books.

Jersey Library also offers a home service delivery once a month for readers who find it difficult getting to the library.

Over the last few years we have substantially increased the number of professional staff that support the community. Our aim is to reach out to as many people with visual impairment as possible to help them live an independent life at home and at work. Anthea Bentley, President of EYECAN

