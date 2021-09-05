Visually impaired encouraged to read as part of national book day
A Jersey charity is promoting reading for those with sight impairments on National Read a Book Day today (6 September).
EYECAN focuses on providing support to islanders with sight problems and offers resources to readers to find the best way they can access their favourite books.
The charity has provided resources for members to access their favourite authors through a variety of forms, including large print books and e-books.
Jersey Library also offers a home service delivery once a month for readers who find it difficult getting to the library.
