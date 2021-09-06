Blues star Giles Robson returns to Jersey for sold out shows
Video report by ITV Channel's Emma Volney
One of the most acclaimed blues artists in Europe has travelled back home for a special performance.
Giles Robson learnt to play the harmonica as a teenager growing up in Jersey.
Since then, he has headlined shows all over the world, including in the United States.
He has now teamed up with legendary French pianist Phillipe Lejeune, who studied under Blues legend Memphis Slim, to bring two concerts to the Revere Hotel in St Helier.
Giles is among the most successful professional harmonica players in the world, and is the first European blues artist to appear on Alligator Records in Chicago.