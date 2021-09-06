Blues star Giles Robson returns to Jersey for sold out shows

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Emma Volney

One of the most acclaimed blues artists in Europe has travelled back home for a special performance.

Giles Robson learnt to play the harmonica as a teenager growing up in Jersey.

Since then, he has headlined shows all over the world, including in the United States.

He has now teamed up with legendary French pianist Phillipe Lejeune, who studied under Blues legend Memphis Slim, to bring two concerts to the Revere Hotel in St Helier.

Because Jersey's got such a wide demographic of people living here, if you can make it front of a Jersey audience, you can make it anywhere. In my 20s, I learnt a lot of my craft in the bars and clubs in Jersey, so a lot of what I learnt in front of audiences here, I took around the world. Giles Robson

Giles is among the most successful professional harmonica players in the world, and is the first European blues artist to appear on Alligator Records in Chicago.