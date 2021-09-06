Calls to delay appointment of Jersey's new Chief Executive

A scrutiny panel says the appointment of Jersey's new Chief Executive should be delayed until after next year's General Election.

In a report examining workplace culture within the Government of Jersey, the Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel says the move would ensure "transparency on ministerial aims and objectives" to push the appointment back.

The panel said the appointment process should also follow a publication of a report by the States Employment Board on lessons learned, as well as changes to the law governing employment of government employees to clarify the functions of the Chief Executive. This was commissioned in 2019 by the Council of Ministers but has not yet been debated or agreed by members of the States Assembly.

The panel also calls for the benefits of the government's One Gov modernisation initiative to be made clear before the next election, so that the incoming Chief Minister can help set the direction for the newly recruited Chief Executive.

The recommendations are among 24 put forward in the report from the panel, which found a 'concerning' level of staff turnover, with morale 'worryingly low' in some departments - particularly health.

This review was prompted by a significant number of concerns raised with members of the Panel regarding the culture within the Government of Jersey and the impact it was having on staff morale and retention rates. As the largest employer in the Island, it is imperative that our recommendations are actioned so that those who serve the public of Jersey can do so within a healthy culture. Senator Kristina Moore, Chair of the Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel

Other issues highlighted in the report include:

A grievance procedure, which was expected to be produced in early 2021, has not yet materialised.

Discrimination, bullying and harassment training is currently only optional, which the panel says "conflicts with the behaviours and culture which the Government of Jersey is seeking to deliver".

The current disciplinary policy needs "additional significant review".

The government able to rely on guidance from two independent advisors but currently only has one, who has been in the post for 10 years.

The panel also says that some staff had been alienated by the 'get on the train or get left behind' message, which it says was a position maintained by former Chief Executive Charlie Parker on his departure.

Mr Parker resigned from the role in November 2020, after it emerged that he had taken a £50,000 second job as a non-executive director which had not been approved by the States Employment Board (SEB).

The post is now held by interim Chief Executive Paul Martin on a 12-month contract while the recruitment process for a permanent replacement takes place.