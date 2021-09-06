Guernsey States announces civil service 'restructure' to tackle deficit

The States of Guernsey has announced plans to "restructure" the civil service to save £4.8 million and "provide a better service for the public".

The government says it is facing "huge financial pressures" and "needs to be as efficient as possible" ahead of a debate on raising taxes to fund a £73 million shortfall.

Deputy Heidi Soulsby, Vice-President of the Policy & Resources Committee, says the States has invested in digital technology, "meaning more services are delivered online" and that "interactions with government can be clunky and cumbersome and need to change to reflect the digital age we live in".

We are lucky in Guernsey to have a first-class civil service with employees who I know, from first-hand experience, care very deeply about their community and work incredibly hard to support Islanders and make this the wonderful place it is to live. In these past two years, the achievements of our civil servants cannot be overstated.

They have played a key role in delivering one of the world’s most effective COVID-19 responses, managed the impacts of Brexit and in the middle of all that, organised a general election that was the first of its kind. But we also know that there are huge financial pressures facing the States and we need to be as efficient as possible, especially as we consider the need for tax rises. Deputy Heidi Soulsby, Vice-President of the Policy & Resources Committee

Guernsey is facing a tax hike to meet the increased costs of dealing with the pandemic and looking after an ageing population.

Ideas include a potential health tax and introducing a Goods and Services Tax (GST), already used in Jersey.

Deputy Heidi Soulsby believes it is "unfair to ask islanders to pay more unless we're doing everything possible to minimise costs".

Mark de Garis, Interim Chief Executive of the States of Guernsey, described the move as "a big and important change".

This is a big and important change for our organisation, and change is never easy. I know some of our colleagues will feel unsettled as we go through this restructuring process. Their managers and our human resources team will work with them because we want to be transparent, fair and honest with all of our colleagues. Mark de Garis, Interim Chief Executive of the States of Guernsey

Speaking to ITV News, Deputy Soulsby would not be drawn on how many staff members are to be affected but admitted "there will be change".

The States is also looking to cut back on the number of buildings it uses "over the next couple of months" and is holding face-to-face conversations with staff and unions "so they are happy with the approach being taken".

The debate on whether to raise taxes on the island is scheduled for 29 September.