Guernsey States announces civil service 'restructure' to tackle deficit
The States of Guernsey has announced plans to "restructure" the civil service to save £4.8 million and "provide a better service for the public".
The government says it is facing "huge financial pressures" and "needs to be as efficient as possible" ahead of a debate on raising taxes to fund a £73 million shortfall.
Deputy Heidi Soulsby, Vice-President of the Policy & Resources Committee, says the States has invested in digital technology, "meaning more services are delivered online" and that "interactions with government can be clunky and cumbersome and need to change to reflect the digital age we live in".
Guernsey is facing a tax hike to meet the increased costs of dealing with the pandemic and looking after an ageing population.
Ideas include a potential health tax and introducing a Goods and Services Tax (GST), already used in Jersey.
Deputy Heidi Soulsby believes it is "unfair to ask islanders to pay more unless we're doing everything possible to minimise costs".
Mark de Garis, Interim Chief Executive of the States of Guernsey, described the move as "a big and important change".
Speaking to ITV News, Deputy Soulsby would not be drawn on how many staff members are to be affected but admitted "there will be change".
The States is also looking to cut back on the number of buildings it uses "over the next couple of months" and is holding face-to-face conversations with staff and unions "so they are happy with the approach being taken".
The debate on whether to raise taxes on the island is scheduled for 29 September.