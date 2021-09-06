New cancer drop-in sessions get underway in Guernsey

New weekly drop-in sessions are getting underway in Guernsey to support people living with cancer.

Based around Maggie's Cancer support charity cafes in the UK, the meetings offer support, information and a chance to chat with others who are living or have lived with the disease.

Their families are also welcome.

The sessions are scheduled to take place above the Health Connections shop in St Peter Port every Tuesday from 7 September for a year.

We have come up with a 12-month programme of initiatives and are hoping cancer patients can inform us if there are any specific ideas relating to individual cancers as well as generic sessions that the group feel would be worth arranging. Sharon Treacy, Breast Nurse Consultant

In addition, Guernsey Cancer Support has begun hosting morning group sessions at Les Cotils on the first Thursday of each month.

‘We have considered holding a morning meeting for some time. Having spoken to our members, they suggested that this would be more feasible for many members of the community. Circumstances can often mean that people are too tired to attend of an evening, particularly when going through treatment or struggling with their health, especially as the evenings become colder and darker. Gill Syvret-Berboda, Guernsey Cancer Support

The new get-togethers are in addition to the charity's evening support groups, which take place on the third Thursday of each month and often include a guest speaker.