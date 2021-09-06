New cancer drop-in sessions get underway in Guernsey
New weekly drop-in sessions are getting underway in Guernsey to support people living with cancer.
Based around Maggie's Cancer support charity cafes in the UK, the meetings offer support, information and a chance to chat with others who are living or have lived with the disease.
Their families are also welcome.
The sessions are scheduled to take place above the Health Connections shop in St Peter Port every Tuesday from 7 September for a year.
In addition, Guernsey Cancer Support has begun hosting morning group sessions at Les Cotils on the first Thursday of each month.
The new get-togethers are in addition to the charity's evening support groups, which take place on the third Thursday of each month and often include a guest speaker.