Trial gets underway for Jersey man accused of raping teenager

A man in Jersey is standing trial for the alleged rape and assault of a teenager.

21-year-old Alex John Hill appeared at the Royal Court today (6 September).He is charged with three counts of rape, three counts of assault and one count of grave and criminal assault.

He denies all the charges against him.

It is alleged that Hill raped the victim on a number of occasions between October 2018 and June 2019.

The alleged victim claimed on a number of occasions that the defendant had sex with her even when she said she did not want to and repeatedly told him to stop.

Before meeting the defendant, the victim said she had never had a sexual experience.

The court was also told that Hill bit her on the shoulder on one occasion, leaving teeth marks and bruising in an attack the victim alleges lasted around five minutes.

It is also alleged that Hill regularly verbally abused the victim calling her a "whore", "fat" and "spotty".

A series of social media messages exchanged between the two were read in court out.

In one, the victim called Hill a rapist and abuser several times and said that she considered going to the police.

Hill replied in another message: "I will go to the police if it will make you feel better about this. I will face what I have done."

In yet another, he says, "do you think I wanted to nearly kill you?"

In a message with a relative of the victim Hill wrote: "What I did was disgusting and horrible….if she wants to go to the police I will admit everything."

The trial continues tomorrow (7 September) and is due to last four days.