WATCH: 'Incredible' meteor spotted over Jersey

A meteor has been spotted above St Aubin's Bay in Jersey.

Dramatic footage shows a ball of bright light flying through the sky on Sunday evening (5 September).

The moment was captured at 10:46pm by an Air Rescue Channel Islands camera.

People reacted on social media, with one saying it was "pretty unbelievable and scary", while others said they spotted it from Brittany in France.

It comes after a meteor was sighted over Jersey in March.

