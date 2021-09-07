2021 line-up confirmed for Jersey and Guernsey air shows

Final preparations are underway for the Channel Islands air shows which take place on Thursday, 9 September.

Guernsey's Air Display will be over St Peter Port from 10.45am to 1:15pm, while Jersey's Air Display will be over St Aubin's Bay from 12:45pm to 5:00pm.

Already confirmed are the RAF Red Arrows who will perform at the end of each show.

Guernsey Air Display line-up

10.45 Battle of Britain Memorial Flight – Dakota and two Spitfires 11.05 The Starlings 11.19 P8 Poseidon 11.29 RAF Chinook 11.46 The Blades 12.03 RAF Typhoon 12.14 Muscle Biplane 12.27 Rolls Royce Heritage Flight Mustang and Spitfire 12.46 RAF Red Arrows

Last year, only the Guernsey Air Display could go ahead due to coronavirus restriction in Jersey.

As we all know, the official timings for the display are subject to change due to weather and serviceability, but we will endeavour to keep the public updated with any changes on our social media pages and the air display website. Barry Neal, Flying Display Director, Guernsey Air Display

Jersey Air Display line-up