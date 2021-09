Jersey and Guernsey are set to do battle for the Centenary Siam Cup on Saturday 6 November.

This is the fourth time a date has been scheduled for the game following postponements in 2020 as well as May and August this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Guernsey will host three Siam fixtures on the first Saturday of November, with the Nash Cup for Veterans preceding the Women's and Men's Siam Cups.

By the time we play this fixture, it will have been two-and-a-half years between Siam matches and it's incredibly exciting that we can now be in a position to play this match in November. We fully appreciate that this is a big commitment for the players involved, to play a Siam mid-season, but we are looking forward to reigniting the inter-island rivalry at Footes Lane. Andrea Harris, Guernsey Raiders Chair