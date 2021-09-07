Condor reschedules high speed sailings amid staffing shortage

Condor has been forced to reschedule some of its ferries due to crew shortages and issues recruiting staff.

High speed sailings will be affected until 13 September.

Customers have been told that "departure times have been amended to avoid cancelling services".

The company says the decision is based on "the lack of crews over this weekend and [the fact that we are] struggling to recruit".

Full statement from Condor Ferries

"To avoid cancelling any sailings, regrettably we have to rearrange the timings of Condor Voyager’s services over the next few days. A shortage of cabin crew requires us to coordinate more crew changes than we would like and unfortunately, this weekend it is not possible to secure our normal changeovers.

The high speed sailings affected are between St Malo, Jersey, Guernsey and Poole from tomorrow Wednesday, 08 through to Sunday 12 September.

Passengers are being transferred to amended times on the same day as their original departure in order to avoid us cancelling services. If they are happy with the time changes they need not contact us.

We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused but these changes will ensure everyone reaches their destination on the day they have booked.

Covid has had a significant impact on travel and tourism in general over the past 18 months and we are working hard to maintain reliable services with reduced crew levels."

Condor is not the only tourism business facing recruitment problems, with hospitality bosses in Jersey and Guernsey calling on politicians to do more to help protect the industry as visitor numbers increase post-pandemic.