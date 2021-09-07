Crime author Anthony Horowitz on setting his new murder mystery book in Alderney

Play video

Anthony Horowitz chatting with ITV Channel presenter Jonathan Wills (full version below)

Alderney has been picked as the location for crime writer Anthony Horowitz's new murder mystery novel.

A Line to Kill opens with ex-cop turned private investigator Daniel Hawthorne and writer Anthony Horowitz being invited to speak at a literary festival on the island when a wealthy sponsor is brutally murdered.

As the island is thrown into lockdown, Hawthorne and Horowitz find themselves embroiled in the case and on a desperate race against time to track down the murderer before they strike again.

I adored by my visit to Alderney and thought it was an absolutely wonderful place and the perfect setting for a murder mystery - if you wanted to get rid off a dead body, Alderney has about 500 places where it would never be found. Anthony Horowitz

Horowitz was inspired to set his latest novel in Alderney after attending a literacy festival on the island himself three years ago.

The crime rate on this island is pretty much zero and I thought wow that makes it a wonderful place to set a murder mystery novel. Since I arrived on this island, everything I've done has been seen by someone and that for a crime story is very interesting and useful, so I do plan to set a murder mystery here. Anthony Horowitz (speaking in 2019)

A Line to Kill was released on 19 August and is the third in a series of books featuring Daniel Hawthorne and writer Anthony Horowitz as his sidekick.

On why he decided to include himself in the series, Horowitz plays down his role, describing himself as "the most stupid person in the book".

The more I learnt about Alderney, the more I was fed ideas for the book, and I have to say, when I was in Alderney, people could not have been more friendly or welcoming. Anthony Horowitz

Who is Anthony Horowitz?

The English novelist has written over 40 books including the bestselling teen spy series Alex Rider, which he adapted into a movie that was released worldwide in 2006.

The 66-year-old is also responsible for producing the first seven episodes of Midsomer Murders which debuted on ITV in 1997.

In addition, Horowitz is the writer and creator of the award-winning drama series Foyle's War which aired from 2002 to 2015.

The writer was awarded an OBE for his services to literature in January 2014.

