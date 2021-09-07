Crime author Anthony Horowitz on setting his new murder mystery book in Alderney
Anthony Horowitz chatting with ITV Channel presenter Jonathan Wills (full version below)
Alderney has been picked as the location for crime writer Anthony Horowitz's new murder mystery novel.
A Line to Kill opens with ex-cop turned private investigator Daniel Hawthorne and writer Anthony Horowitz being invited to speak at a literary festival on the island when a wealthy sponsor is brutally murdered.
As the island is thrown into lockdown, Hawthorne and Horowitz find themselves embroiled in the case and on a desperate race against time to track down the murderer before they strike again.
Horowitz was inspired to set his latest novel in Alderney after attending a literacy festival on the island himself three years ago.
A Line to Kill was released on 19 August and is the third in a series of books featuring Daniel Hawthorne and writer Anthony Horowitz as his sidekick.
On why he decided to include himself in the series, Horowitz plays down his role, describing himself as "the most stupid person in the book".
Who is Anthony Horowitz?
The English novelist has written over 40 books including the bestselling teen spy series Alex Rider, which he adapted into a movie that was released worldwide in 2006.
The 66-year-old is also responsible for producing the first seven episodes of Midsomer Murders which debuted on ITV in 1997.
In addition, Horowitz is the writer and creator of the award-winning drama series Foyle's War which aired from 2002 to 2015.
The writer was awarded an OBE for his services to literature in January 2014.
Watch ITV Channel presenter Jonathan Wills' full interview with the award-winning crime author