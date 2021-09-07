People in Guernsey have the opportunity to nominate local charities for a top national award in The Queen's Platinum Jubilee year.

Nominations are still being accepted for the 2022 Queen's Award for Voluntary Service, which is the equivalent of an MBE for charitable organisations.

As we approach the Platinum Jubilee year, it’s worth recalling that The Queen’s Awards for Voluntary Service was launched to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen. It’s the highest award for volunteer-led organisations, which not only recognises excellence but also promotes the very best working practices across the third sector. Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder, Guernsey’s Lieutenant-Governor

Since 2014, all nominations for The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service have been made directly by members of the public.

Any group of three of more people doing volunteering work, which has been running for at least three years, can be nominated for the honour.

Full details on the awards can be found here.

Nominations close on Wednesday 15 September, with the winners published on 2 June.