Public given chance to nominate Guernsey charities for award at Queen's Platinum Jubilee
People in Guernsey have the opportunity to nominate local charities for a top national award in The Queen's Platinum Jubilee year.
Nominations are still being accepted for the 2022 Queen's Award for Voluntary Service, which is the equivalent of an MBE for charitable organisations.
Since 2014, all nominations for The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service have been made directly by members of the public.
Any group of three of more people doing volunteering work, which has been running for at least three years, can be nominated for the honour.
Full details on the awards can be found here.
Nominations close on Wednesday 15 September, with the winners published on 2 June.